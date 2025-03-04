Single-stock derivatives

Also, in single-stock derivatives, Sebi proposes to curtail the position limit at 15% of the free-float market capitalisation of a stock or 60 times the average daily delivery value, whichever is lower. These figures are currently 20% or 30 times. As one parameter has been increased from 30x to 60x and the other reduced from 20% to 15%, it is hard to predict the impact of this step. In any case, this should affect only a few stocks with relatively low liquidity in F&O.