BSE questions NSE conduct after glitches halted trading

“When an entity shuts its trading system because its clearing operations aren’t functioning, it goes against the core principle of interoperability. A trading platform that is not facing any operational issues should keep functioning as long as at least one clearing corporation capable of clearing its trades is functional. Similarly, a clearing corporation that is not facing operational issues should keep functioning as long as at least one exchange that can use its clearing facilities is up and running. In this case, since BSE Clearing was functioning, NSE trading could have been kept on," says J.R. Varma, a professor of finance at IIM-Ahmedabad and a former Sebi whole-time member.