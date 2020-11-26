Bucking historic trend, cement prices rise in Q3 as demand recovers

A bunch of cement stocks have scaled fresh 52-week highs in this month. These include pan-India companies Ultratech Cement Ltd, Ambuja Cements Ltd and regional players JK Cements Ltd and The India Cements Ltd, among others. Latest dealers channel checks show sustained recovery in demand, which is aiding cement prices.

“Our channel checks suggest that demand has remained strong and prices this year have bucked the trend of weakness seen in the pre-festive season (Diwali) every year," Motilal Oswal Securities Ltd report said on 24 November. In north, east and central India, cement volumes are growing over 10%, said the report. “In 3QFY21, average price is up 0.8% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) so far across India versus a decline of 1.1%/ 0.7% q-o-q seen in the past five-10 years. The same is up around 7% year-on-year to Rs360/bag," added the report. One cement bag weighs 50 kilograms.

Cement dealers have indicated easing of lockdown restrictions and seasonal recovery in construction activity as primary drivers for price hikes.

“Historically, prices have remained muted in October-November whereas the hike in October 2020 followed by stability in November 2020 is an aberration. Dealers continue to be optimistic on pick-up in demand post the festivities with restart of government projects in certain regions like UP and MP. Inventory levels at dealer levels remain high," Kotak Institutional Equities said in a report on 19 November.

Further, dealers say there has been a sharp uptick in non-trade prices especially in the north as improving institutional demand for large infrastructure projects. This has resulted in narrowing of the gap between trade and non-trade prices to ₹25/bag from ₹50/bag earlier. Trade cement is sold by companies to dealers, who in turn sell the product to consumers. Non-trade cement refers to goods sold by the producer directly to buyers, such as the government.

With the rising cost of key inputs petroleum coke and diesel, tailwinds from lower energy and freight costs could reverse. In this backdrop, stable cement prices do provide some comfort. However, with volumes picking-up, the rise variable costs and its impact on operating margins, remains to be seen.

