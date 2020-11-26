Bucking historic trend, cement prices rise in Q3 as demand recovers

“Our channel checks suggest that demand has remained strong and prices this year have bucked the trend of weakness seen in the pre-festive season (Diwali) every year," Motilal Oswal Securities Ltd report said on 24 November. In north, east and central India, cement volumes are growing over 10%, said the report. “In 3QFY21, average price is up 0.8% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) so far across India versus a decline of 1.1%/ 0.7% q-o-q seen in the past five-10 years. The same is up around 7% year-on-year to Rs360/bag," added the report. One cement bag weighs 50 kilograms.