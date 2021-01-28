Budget 2021: Centre needs to priorities capex over social spending, say experts

MUMBAI: Past trends have shown that government spending has been more focused on social schemes and subsidies than capital expenditure (capex). However, experts say, given the current economic slowdown, the Centre needs to prioritise capex over social spending.

“Government needs to peg a higher growth target for capex – around 30% year-on-year for a meaningful impact. Subsidies must be controlled, as they are now similar to capex in terms of GDP intensity – however elevated healthcare spends and need for support to the poor reduces flexibility," analysts at research house Bernstein (India) Pvt. Ltd said in their budget preview report dated 26 January.

Theoretically, investing in capital expenditure tends to have a higher multiplier effect on economic recovery. For instance, increased government spending on infrastructure and allied projects will create more jobs and boost purchasing power.

Sharing a similar view, analysts at HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) Pvt. Ltd said, “Investment alone raises an economy’s capacity to create jobs. But it may not come easily at a time of low economy-wide capacity utilisation. Public capex and reforms may have to take the lead." In a report dated 25 January, HSBC analysts added that given the buoyant capital markets, the government could accelerate its disinvestment drive and use the funds for public capex.

That said, there is growing consensus among economists that global economic recovery including in India, is turning out to be K-shaped. This indicates rising inequality. So, some feel that the government should continue to focus on social spending to tackle inequality, even if it means compromising on the fiscal space.

Speaking exclusively at Mint’s pre-Budget webinar session, Vetri Subramaniam, head of equity at UTI Asset Management Company, said direct benefit transfers (DBT) could be a swifter and effective method to boost spending power.

“I honestly think that the tactic that worked best in 2009, which is putting money into everybody's pocket or making sure that they have more left in their pocket because you bring indirect taxes down. The element of direct transfers is certainly necessary this time around because without doubt this an unequal recovery. It is the speed and scale at which you can get money into people's bank accounts that will determine the course of this recovery, along with that great unknown which is the virus itself," he added.

To conclude, the government needs to take the baton of economic recovery from the central bank. In 2020, the Reserve Bank of India shouldered a lot of burden of turning the economy around. In 2021, the market expects the government to do the heavy-lifting, be it via spending on capex, subsidies or direct transfers.

