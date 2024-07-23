In the immediate future, investors will look to the June quarter (Q1FY25) results for further cues, though expectations remain modest. Analysts from Nuvama Institutional Equities anticipate ITC’s cigarette volumes to have grown 2-3% year-on-year in the June quarter, consistent with the subdued volume growth seen in the second half of FY24. Nuvama also expects ITC’s FMCG business to grow by 7.2% year-on-year, with flat margins.