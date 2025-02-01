Budget 2025 | 100% FDI in insurance a positive for the sector but not for its stocks
Summary
- While the Indian government’s move to increase FDI in insurance to 100% is seen as a progressive step, the market response has been tepid.
The government in its Union Budget for 2025-26 proposed raising the foreign direct investment (FDI) limit for India’s insurance sector to 100% from 74%—meeting a long-awaited industry demand. So why did the stocks of most Indian insurance companies end the day flat to negative? The simple reason for that being that well-established life insurance companies in India don’t need the expertise of foreign players through strategic stake sale any longer.