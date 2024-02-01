Budget may accelerate share of EVs in 2024, but conditions apply

The push to boost the electric vehicle (EV) industry comes at the right time, especially for electric two-wheelers. The interim budget for FY25 lays down plans to strengthen the EV ecosystem by enhancing manufacturing capacity and charging infrastructure.

However, the effectiveness of these initiatives in boosting EV penetration remains to be seen, given the substantial cut in funding for the FAME scheme for the fiscal year 2025, which has been slashed by over 44% to ₹2,671.33 crore compared to the revised estimates for FY24.

While this indicates an extension of the FAME subsidy, the reduction in funding might hurt EV penetration, though in the short term.

On the other hand, the budgeted expenditure for production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for automobiles and batteries has been increased to ₹3,500 crore and ₹250 crore, respectively, from ₹484 crore and ₹12 crore in FY24. This indicates the government's intent to move from demand-side subsidies to supply-side incentives, noted Jefferies India.

“The pace of electrification, especially in 2Ws, could face some short-term impact if quantum of FAME subsidies goes down before the PLI disbursements start," said Jefferies’ analysts in a report. This could be negative for electric two-wheeler start-ups and positive for the incumbents, it added.

The adoption of electric 2Ws in the Indian market faced roadblocks in 2023 as it was bogged down by the cut in FAME II subsidies effective 1 June.

As per e-service portal Vahan, the share of electric 2Ws remained range-bound at 3-5% over June-December after touching highs of 7% in May. Currently, Ola Electric holds the highest market share in the electric 2W segment at about 31% in 2023, followed by TVS Motor Co. Ltd, which captured 19% share. Bajaj Auto Ltd’s market share stood at about 9% while that of Hero MotoCorp Ltd was over 1%. In the recently held December quarter earnings call, Bajaj and TVS highlighted their focus on scaling up their electric vehicle portfolios.

Needless to say, the government’s thrust on EVs would also benefit other automobile segments such as electric passenger vehicles and electric three-wheelers. The government also emphasized on adoption of electric buses for public transport networks through payment security mechanism.

Further, the allocation for the PM-eBus Sewa scheme had been increased to ₹1,300 crore in FY25 from a mere ₹20 crore in FY24. Automakers such as Tata Motors Ltd and Ashok Leyland Ltd stand to gain. Crisil Ratings expects penetration of electric buses to double to about 8% by FY25, from about 4% in FY23.

For investors, the government's initiatives are promising, but the true measure of success will be the resultant volume growth in the EV sector. For now, the industry's response to these policy shifts will be closely monitored.