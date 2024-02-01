Markets
Budget may accelerate share of EVs in 2024, but conditions apply
Summary
- The pace of electrification could face some short-term impact if the quantum of FAME subsidies goes down before the PLI disbursements start, analysts said
The push to boost the electric vehicle (EV) industry comes at the right time, especially for electric two-wheelers. The interim budget for FY25 lays down plans to strengthen the EV ecosystem by enhancing manufacturing capacity and charging infrastructure.
