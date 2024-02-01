Budget may accelerate share of EVs in 2024, but conditions apply

As per e-service portal Vahan, the share of electric 2Ws remained range-bound at 3-5% over June-December after touching highs of 7% in May. Currently, Ola Electric holds the highest market share in the electric 2W segment at about 31% in 2023, followed by TVS Motor Co. Ltd, which captured 19% share. Bajaj Auto Ltd’s market share stood at about 9% while that of Hero MotoCorp Ltd was over 1%. In the recently held December quarter earnings call, Bajaj and TVS highlighted their focus on scaling up their electric vehicle portfolios.