STT biggest negative for financial intermediaries, other BFSI cos in good stead
Summary
- Affordable housing finance companies such as Aadhar Housing, Aavas Financiers, Aptus Value Housings may gain
- Banks can gain from doubling of Mudra loan limit, credit guarantee for MSME
The biggest negative impact of the Union Budget FY25 announcements within the non-BFSI sector will be on the financial intermediaries such as stock exchanges, brokers and wealth managers. BFSI stands for banking, financial services and insurance.