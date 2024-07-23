Indian banks will get an opportunity to lend more under the Mudra loan scheme and also to MSME. Given that these loans qualify for priority sector lending, it will become easier for banks to meet their targets, especially for small finance banks. Banks can gain from doubling of Mudra loan limit, credit guarantee for MSME etc. The limit of Mudra loans will be enhanced to ₹20 lakh from the current ₹10 lakh for those entrepreneurs who have availed and successfully repaid previous loans under the ‘Tarun’ category. For facilitating term loans to MSMEs for purchase of machinery and equipment without collateral or third-party guarantee, a credit guarantee scheme will be introduced.