Budget-led infra push to revitalize CV segment

The month of January saw traction in automobile sales continue, led primarily by tractors and passenger vehicles (PV) sales. The sales of commercial vehicles saw a strong pickup and this momentum will persist aided by Budget-led infrastructure push. Tata Motors Ltd and Ashok Leyland saw their stock prices gain 7-9% during the morning trades on Tuesday.

“Based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) reported volumes, we estimate passenger vehicle industry wholesales grew 15% y-o-y in January, trucks rose 20-25% while two-wheelers (excluding Bajaj/Honda) grew 4% y-o-y," said analysts at Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd.

The impetus to tractor sales continues to be provided by the strong pace of agriculture activities led by a second consecutive year of good monsoon. Tractor volumes grew 50% y-o-y as supply-side issues were slowly addressed. Increasing rabi acreage, with low inventory on the ground, can support wholesale numbers in the coming months, say analysts. Mahindra & Mahindra India Ltd saw tractor volumes grow 50.4% y-o-y and Escorts Ltd tractor sales grew 48.8% y-o-y. The government's thrust on doubling farmer income and efforts on rural upliftment will help tractor sales growth too.

Registering its sixth consecutive month of y-o-y growth, India’s PV industry wholesales climbed to 15% y-o-y in January. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL), however, registered soft sales with domestic PV wholesales down 0.6% y-o-y even lagging the industry. Even so, analysts say this should not be a demand issue given the long wait-list and low channel stocks.

Nevertheless, two-wheeler sales continue to remain soft. Hero Motocorp Ltd sales volumes were in line, while TVS saw strong sales growth. Bajaj Auto Ltd, however, has surprised the street with a 16% growth in two-wheeler sales during the month of January primarily led by exports.

Overall, the vehicle sales growth during January remains encouraging, with pent up demand largely to have been met, all eyes are now on how the industry volumes play out. The outlook now has improved significantly with the economy receivinga budgetary push.

Current valuations suggest the recovery is likely to sustain, leaving a limited margin for any negative surprises said analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. They prefer companies with higher visibility in terms of demand recovery, strong competitive positioning, margin drivers, and balance sheet. The launch of the voluntary vehicle scrappage policy will also help drive growth in the sector.

