Budget-led infra push to revitalize CV segment

The impetus to tractor sales continues to be provided by the strong pace of agriculture activities led by a second consecutive year of good monsoon. Tractor volumes grew 50% y-o-y as supply-side issues were slowly addressed. Increasing rabi acreage, with low inventory on the ground, can support wholesale numbers in the coming months, say analysts. Mahindra & Mahindra India Ltd saw tractor volumes grow 50.4% y-o-y and Escorts Ltd tractor sales grew 48.8% y-o-y. The government's thrust on doubling farmer income and efforts on rural upliftment will help tractor sales growth too.