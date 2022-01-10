Buffett, Shiller share a worry on Indian equity

There are plenty of downside risks, making it tough to justify these expensive valuations. Interest rate hikes by global central banks and winding down of stimulus are sentiment dampeners. Access to cheap liquidity had boosted stock markets even at the peak of the pandemic. Further, the recent rise in covid cases is a threat. All eyes are now on the December quarter (Q3FY22) corporate earnings of India Inc. Even here, analysts caution of an uneven recovery, especially on operating margins, as some companies are able to hike prices faster than others. The moot question is whether the demand revival of Q3 will continue against the backdrop of Omicron-led uncertainty causing disruption.