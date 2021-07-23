Buoyant markets boost Q1 revenues of ICICI Securities

Retail forms the bulk of the company’s revenue and profits. The increasing participation of retail investors and the growing instance of individuals putting their savings in stocks has meant that brokerages have seen a sharp rise in business. What’s more is that a slew of initial public offerings of shares have also helped brokerages get new customers. Indeed, ICICI Securities added 3.8 lakh new clients in the June quarter, higher than the previous quarter. Of this, a lion’s share was through digital channels of the company.