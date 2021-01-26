Buoyant markets lift ICICI Securities profitability in Q3, but not its stock

The brokerage firm reported a 95% year-on-year jump in its net profit for the quarter as it added the highest number of customers ever. But customer addition doesn’t mean anything unless they trade and generate revenue for the brokerage firm. That too seems to have happened for ICICI Securities. The active client base which includes all customers who used the brokerage to transact in the past one year increased by 17% to 1.63 million. The firm expanded its market share to 10.5%. What’s more is that activation rates have steadily increased for the brokerage firm in the past three quarters and stood at 67% for the December quarter. In other words, not only did new retail customers increased but an increasing proportion of them began transacting immediately.

All this contributed to the 47% rise in revenue to ₹620 crore for the quarter. Revenue from the mainstay brokerage business surged 50%. To be sure, the revenue growth has been broad based with that from issuer services rising 33%. The company had taken several measures in FY20 to boost scale in its brokerage business through tie-ups and new products. Those seem to have paid off with average revenue per customer improving.

Even so, on a sequential basis, revenues shrank by 8.9% and some of the trouble could be traced to regulatory changes. The capital markets regulator prescribed minimum margin requirement of intraday equity and derivatives segment. This seems to have hit operations slightly for the December quarter. The firm’s market share in equity business also showed a sequential decline. The steady state of retail equity revenue, however, augurs well for the company. Analysts have noted the benefits from increased retail participation in equity trading business so far in FY21. For ICICI Securities, analysts had increased earnings per share estimates as early as the June quarter.

ICICI Securities has had little luck on the distribution business. To be sure, revenues here have turned around sequentially. The firm’s revenue increased by a modest 5% through hawking third party products such as mutual funds, insurance policies and other wealth management products. Recall that in the September quarter, the company had reported a 7% contraction in distribution revenue. Even so, investors seem to fret on this side given that the shares of the company have dropped 12.5% in the past six months. This contrasts with the 27% gains in Nifty 200 index and the sharp gains in the benchmark index as well. That said, the ICICI Securities stock had surpassed its pre-covid highs as early as July. A steady performance and improvement in distribution income may garner investor interest.

