Buoyant markets lift ICICI Securities profitability in Q3, but not its stock

The brokerage firm reported a 95% year-on-year jump in its net profit for the quarter as it added the highest number of customers ever. But customer addition doesn’t mean anything unless they trade and generate revenue for the brokerage firm. That too seems to have happened for ICICI Securities. The active client base which includes all customers who used the brokerage to transact in the past one year increased by 17% to 1.63 million. The firm expanded its market share to 10.5%. What’s more is that activation rates have steadily increased for the brokerage firm in the past three quarters and stood at 67% for the December quarter. In other words, not only did new retail customers increased but an increasing proportion of them began transacting immediately.

