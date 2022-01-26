Burger King posts strong Q3,  but  consistency  is vital

“As per management, restrictions on malls as well as lower traction on stores near Metro stations in the north has kept the dine-in recovery a little subdued," pointed out analysts from JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd in a 25 January report. “This was also evident in its regional growth," the analysts said. Note that region-wise Q3 ADS recovery versus FY20 level for north stood at 95%, west 119% and 108% for both south and east.