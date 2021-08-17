Burger King India Ltd’s shares have had an impressive run since their listing in December. So far, the stock has risen around 175% from its issue price of ₹60.

As such, valuations seem to be factoring in a good share of the optimism. However, this also means that room for significant upsides in the immediate future would be limited.

“In the near term, higher share of less mature stores and continued aggressive expansion may keep operating profitability below peers," said analysts from Antique Stock Broking Ltd in a report on 17 August.

The broking firm added, “Factoring the near-term headwinds, we have reduced our sales estimates for FY22e by 19% on account of fewer operational stores during the year (higher restrictions on mall stores) and back-ended store addition, and FY23e by 3%."

Going ahead, Burger King intends to open 75 BK Café by March 2023 and its success would be crucial for investors. It is encouraging that the company has advanced the opening of some seed BK Cafés to the December quarter (Q3FY22) from the March quarter earlier.

Additionally, store expansions are key. As on 30 June, Burger King’s total store count stood at 270. The company is looking to have 320 stores by the end of this fiscal (FY22) and 470 by FY24.

Coming to the June quarter (Q1FY22), operating revenues have seen a sharp spike year-on-year on a lower base. However, revenues have declined by 23.6% vis-à-vis the March quarter to ₹150 crore. Lockdown restrictions owing to the second covid wave adversely hit sales last quarter. In Q1, average daily sales (ADS) recovery stood at 67% versus FY20 ADS. Understandably, the delivery segment has performed well.

“Burger King India’s 1QFY22 results were quite similar to Westlife Development with a sequential decline in revenue per store of 23.6% versus 26.6% for Westlife, while gross profit margin was also a bit lower than levels seen in the March quarter," said analysts from JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd in a report on 16 August.

Burger King managed to eke out a small profit of ₹1.5 crore at the Ebitda level versus ₹24.5 crore in the March quarter. Ebitda is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization.

Meanwhile, ADS recovery in the month of July stands at 92% compared to FY20 ADS, which is positive. For FY22, same store sales growth (SSSG) is expected to remain flat over FY20.

According to JM Financial, “The company’s guidance on flattish SSSG relative to FY20 levels seems to suggest a mid-teens growth in 2HFY22 and would also give more clarity on the inherent margin improvement that it has achieved."

It goes without saying that investors of Burger King would closely track the pace of recovery hereon.

