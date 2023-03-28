Butterfly merger not a game changer for Crompton investors

Indeed, the merger would bring in cost and revenue synergies apart from simplifying the corporate structure. Crompton has realized cost synergies of ₹18-20 crore after the acquisition of Butterfly till date. Crompton bought a controlling stake in Butterfly in February last year. As such, meaningful gains could be limited, at least in the near term. Also, post-merger, Crompton aims to move towards in-house manufacturing, which would mean an increase in capital expenditure levels and hence, pressure on return ratios. Crompton expects the Butterfly acquisition to be earnings per share accretive in FY24 and the merger to be accretive from the first year of it being effective. The proposed merger is likely to be completed by FY24-end.