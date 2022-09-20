Buzz apart, cement sector basics no better

Declining power and fuel cost will translate into savings for cement makers, aiding recovery in operating margins. However, benefits would reflect post Q3FY23 and as and when the high-cost inventory for each company exhausts. So, there is hardly any excitement around the Q2FY23 earnings of the cement sector. “Cost pressures are coming down, but that has largely been factored in by the market. In September, cement prices rose, but that’s not enough to compensate for the drop seen in the previous months. In short, fundamentally, not much has changed to drive significant earnings upgrades for the sector in the near term," Bhadang said.