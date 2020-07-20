NEW DELHI: Cadila Healthcare Ltd’s nod for covid-19 vaccine trials in India has not seen much of a reaction in its stock. Analysts say that a full-scale vaccine deployment may still be some time away. Shares of Cadila Healthcare were flat in trade on Monday, and have been trading around ₹375 levels for the last three months.

The company announced that it is working on two covid-19 vaccines. While one is leading candidate showing safety in animal studies, initial human trials have only just begun. These trials could take three months, may be even more. Besides, several critical phases in vaccine development remain. Hence, commercialisation may still be distant.

But analysts see the development as a positive if the vaccine does make it to the market. “While there are several milestones before commercial launch, we believe a positive development on the covid-19 vaccine can re-rate the stock in the near term. We ascribe a higher target price-earnings multiple of 24 times June ’22 earnings per share," said analysts at BofA Securities in a note to clients.

However, there are several global players rushing to develop a vaccine, and some of them could get the nod much earlier. Further, pricing is critical given that most of the Indian population may not be able to afford a high-priced vaccine. Hence, some analysts’ view is that there may not be much pricing power in covid-19 vaccines if the launch takes time.

“Given the speed with which covid-19 vaccines are being developed, there could at least six-seven players in the market. At max, vaccine developed in India will be used in India and could be exported to some emerging markets, which means that there will be a limited market. Further, Cadila’s competitors (Serum Institute of India, Bharat Biotech, Biological E etc.) in domestic markets have amarke long history of supplying quality vaccines domestically as well as globally, providing them an edge. Not having a World Health Organisation pre-qualified vaccine could make exports a lengthy processor as well," says Kunal Damesha, pharma analyst, Systematix Securities.

Note that it is not known yet how long immunity will last once vaccinated. Regular dosages may further see more manufacturers entering the covid-19 vaccine market, which would mean more competition.

The about 31% jump in the Cadila Healthcare stock in the last four months was largely due to the buzz around export opportunities around hydroxychloroquine. That has already driven the share valuations on a historical basis to about 32 times earnings. For these valuations to persist, the company may need quicker success on the vaccine.

