Cadila Healthcare’s healthy product pipeline adds to earnings visibility

However, analysts maintain a positive view on earnings growth from here on. The growth in the US market is likely to get support from increasing new product launches. The company is likely to launch about 50 new products in the US during 2022. The new product launches should take care of pricing pressure in the US base business that is seeing high competitive intensity. The resolution of regulatory issues pertaining to the Moraiya manufacturing facility too will be watched for. Any positive development can provide a trigger as plant clearance can lead to increased product approvals and launches in the US.