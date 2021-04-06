Cadila Healthcare: Street eyeing new covid drug approval, vaccine launch

A pickup sales in the US is also being monitored by market, especially after the tepid performance in Q3. For January-March, analysts don’t expect much traction in US sales looking at limited new product launches. But, in a positive, Cadila plans to launch 40 plus products, including 8-10 complex offerings, in FY22. It is also developing a portfolio of New Chemical entities (NCE), that can help drive forward growth prospects.