Cadila Healthcare Ltd’s US business and costs savings efforts have got a tick mark in Q1 from analysts. But the domestic market’s slower growth rate has been a bit of a dampener. That seems to have unnerved the markets a tad as its shares fell about 2% in trade today.

The trendline growth of 4% year-on-year is quite good given the covid-19 disruptions in supply chains. The company’s revenue growth has been propelled by a sharp growth in US revenues, which jumped 19% year-on-year (y-o-y). Demand for several products has been steady while the benefits of hydroxychloroquine have been there this quarter too, say analysts.

However, the company depends heavily on a few products for profitability in the US. “Within the US the firm is heavily dependent on two products, which is a worry. Once these products see some competition next year, pricing could come down," said Bharat Celly, pharma analyst, Equirus Securities.

Still, the firm is looking at expanding its injectable portfolio in the US in the coming two years. Cadila has received 12 abbreviated new drug applications during the quarter. However, major growth in revenues from injectables could be some time away, say analysts. The company’s rest of the world business growth of 8% y-o-y is also encouraging.

Revenue growth in the domestic market has dipped by about 7% year-on-year, say analysts, which is lower than some of its peers. Nevertheless, cost-saving efforts are noteworthy, which has aided margin growth. Ebitda margin increased to 22.4% in Q1, an improvement of about 130 basis points over Q4.

The company is starting Phase II trials for its covid-19 vaccine, the results of which are expected by end-October. The firm is planning to produce about 100 million doses of the vaccine if it is approved. One positive is that there is room for several players given the way the disease is spreading.

Still, the stock’s sharp upswing in recent times due to opportunities such as hydroxychloroquine etc prices some of its future potential. The stock quotes at a price-earnings multiple of about 22 times FY22 earnings, according to the Street, which is on the pricier side.

