Cadila’s Q2 results impressive as investors bank on covid-19 drugs to deliver

Cadila Healthcare Ltd’s Q2 result has been well ahead of expectations. Investors are banking on covid-19 drugs and the US business gaining traction in the coming quarters. Cadila’s revenues grew a decent 13% year-on-year (y-o-y). Its stock gained about 8% on the better-than-expected Q2 performance.

Cadila’s divisions have all perked up nicely with US growing at about 18% y-o-y. The India business growth of 11% is good given that the acute segment is not firing that well. The increased demand for active pharma ingredients (API) also pushed revenues in this division higher by about 52%.

In the coming quarters, investors are banking on the increased contribution from the covid-19 portfolio. The firm is working on a covid-19 vaccine with immunogenicity and efficacy data likely to be out soon. Besides, backward integration in API manufacturing is aiding margins in its covid-19 portfolio.

“Cadila has launched the most affordable Remdesivir in the Indian market is likely to have taken a leading share. Cadila makes its own API. Affordable pricing and backward integration make it sustainable even when incremental competition gets introduced in future. Cadila plans to take Remdesivir to other emerging markets. The company has two vaccine candidates and the leading one is in Phase 2 trail with a best-case launch date of March 2021 in India," said analysts at Jefferies India in a client note.

Cadila’s US business growth has been steady. The firm launched six products in the US with approvals in place for 10 products, so that should support some revenue expansion in the US.

Operating profit expanded by about 400 basis points y-o-y due to lower costs and better operating leverage. Ebitda margins stood at 22.6% in Q2. Ebitda is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization.

Even so, investors are banking on covid-19 drugs to deliver further revenue growth and margin expansion. But given that the stock is already up about 72% in 2020, a good chunk of the expected growth rate is factored in the price.

Further, a large portion of its operating profit is coming from a few product segments which can be a deterrent if these segments slow. “We estimate Mesalamine franchise (gLialda, gAsacol HD) and Tamiflu together account for about 15% of total revenue and 40-45% of Ebitda," said Emkay Global Financial Services in a client note.

Hence, its valuations, which has shot up to about 24 times FY22 earnings as per Reuters data, may have limited room to expand.

