Cadila’s Q2 results impressive as investors bank on covid-19 drugs to deliver

“Cadila has launched the most affordable Remdesivir in the Indian market is likely to have taken a leading share. Cadila makes its own API. Affordable pricing and backward integration make it sustainable even when incremental competition gets introduced in future. Cadila plans to take Remdesivir to other emerging markets. The company has two vaccine candidates and the leading one is in Phase 2 trail with a best-case launch date of March 2021 in India," said analysts at Jefferies India in a client note.