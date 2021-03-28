Cadila’s investors hope for US growth, vaccine success

Alvogen Pharmaceuticals had settled for a launch with the innovator company along with Cipla Ltd, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd and Natco Pharma Ltd. The opportunity is huge since Revlimid’s 2020 sales in the US grew 12% year-on-year (y-o-y) to $8.2 billion. An improvement in US sales holds the key for Cadila. Sentiment for the stock was impacted after it reported weak US sales during the Q3. The US business declined 8% y-o-y and 6% sequentially on account of a weak flu season and order delays leading to inventory correction. India sales of the company, however, remain strong. India formulations saw 21% y-o-y growth helped by speciality business and covid portfolio. Its domestic growth in January and February beat industry growth rates. Notably, Cadila’s consumer wellness business (housed under a separately listed company, Zydus Wellness) is also seeing good traction, led by strong brands like Sugar-Free, Nutralite, Everyuth, Complan, Glucon-D and Nycil.