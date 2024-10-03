CAMS shines on upbeat mutual fund prospects, but risks lurk
Summary
- CAMS is benefiting from strong mutual fund industry growth, with new ventures like AIF and CAMSPay adding to its prospects. However, regulatory pressures on AMC fees and the shift towards passive funds present risks to its future revenue growth.
For equity investors optimistic about the mutual fund industry's prospects but uncertain which asset management company (AMC) to back, indirect plays like registrar and transfer agents (RTA) offer a viable alternative. A case in point is industry leader Computer Age Management Services Ltd (CAMS), whose shares have surged 80% over the past year.