Can Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC deliver growth at a reasonable price?
Summary
- While it has similar profitability as Nippon Life India Asset Management, it has a much lower PE multiple and a PEG ratio of less than 1.
The mutual fund industry has been making headlines of late, with systematic investment plan (SIP) flows clocking new records every month. Consistent SIP inflows ensure high revenue predictability for asset management companies (AMC), which is why they are commanding a premium to the broader market (Nifty 500).