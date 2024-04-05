Can Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC deliver growth at a reasonable price?

What do the profitability and valuations of the four listed AMCs tell us? Kotak analysts point out that HDFC Asset Management Co Ltd (HDFC AMC) has the highest core profit before tax as a percentage of average assets under management (AAUM) at 37 bps for FY24, and UTI Asset Management Co Ltd has the lowest at 15 bps. UTI’s low profitability could be attributed to its asset mix, which has less equity than debt.