Can Berger Paints maintain its market share and margin amid growing competition?
Summary
- While the management noted that it likely gained market share in Q3, the competitive landscape warrants caution as Grasim's Birla Opus enters the paints sector.
Berger Paints India Ltd outperformed its larger peers on revenue growth in the December quarter (Q3FY24). Consolidated revenue increased by 7% year-on-year to ₹2,882 crore, while Asian Paints Ltd and Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd saw 5.4% and 5% revenue growth, respectively.