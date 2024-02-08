Can Berger Paints maintain its market share and margin amid growing competition?

Berger is looking to maintain its Ebitda margin in the range of 15-17%. In Q3, Ebitda margin rose 368 basis points (bps) year-on-year to 16.7%, while gross margin expanded by 638 bps to 41% thanks to lower input costs and some formulation savings. That said, Berger expects gross margin to moderate sequentially owing to price cuts, and thus believes that Ebitda growth in Q4 could be slightly lower than the 37% it clocked in Q3.