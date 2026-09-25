Can Coal India’s higher realizations sustain its stock recovery?

Coal India has recovered almost all the losses following its soft June quarter (Q1FY27), as steep e-auction premiums have lifted investor sentiment. The stock has gained 4% over the past month, even as the benchmark Nifty 50 index has declined 5%.
Morgan Stanley upgraded Coal India to ‘overweight’ this week and raised its target price to ₹480, implying 14% upside from current levels. The brokerage expects accelerating thermal power demand, sharply depleted power-plant inventories and rising global thermal coal prices to support both volumes and e-auction premiums.