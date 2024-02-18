Can FY25 break NMDC’s momentum?
Summary
- While NMDC expects a roughly 20% volume increase in FY24 on a lower base, growth is expected to slow down in FY25
Investors in NMDC Ltd have had a fruitful year, with the stock climbing over 70% in 2023 and a nearly 17% increase so far in 2024. The state-owned iron ore miner's performance has been buoyed by two price hikes in January, consistent progress towards its FY24 volume goals, and a better-than-expected profitability in the December quarter (Q3FY24), bringing cheer to its investors.