Can FY25 break NMDC’s momentum?

Adding to the challenges, international iron ore prices are showing signs of weakness. For instance, the average price of China iron ore fines in February so far is about $129 per tonne, down 5% versus December average, according to BigMint (formerly SteelMint). Moreover, the demand conditions for steel are not so encouraging. Iron ore is a key raw material used in steel production. The average price of domestic hot-rolled coil in February is down by 6% compared to the 2023 average. “Increasing captive iron ore by integrated steel companies remains a structural headwind for NMDC," said a report by Kotak Institutional Equities on 14 February.