Can Himalayan accelerate Royal Enfield’s market share?
Summary
- The new Himalayan could help drive up volumes for Eicher Motors. While investors are optimistic, concerns around competition in the above-250cc segment persist
The launch of Himalayan 452cc by Eicher Motors Ltd, the listed parent of Royal Enfield (RE), is captivating everyone. The vehicle is a significant upgrade from the old version with better features, attractive design, and improved performance. As such, the strong initial response for the vehicle is encouraging.