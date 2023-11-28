Can Himalayan accelerate Royal Enfield’s market share?

Given that the automobile industry is currently seeing good demand in the premium segment, Eicher could well capitalise on the trend with the launch of Himalayan. The new Himalayan comes in three variants–Base, Pass and Summit. The pricing starts at Rs2.69 lakh (ex-showroom); and the top-end model is tagged Rs2.84 lakh. This is an introductory pricing, valid till 31 December.

