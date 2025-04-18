Markets
Can Infosys weather this storm better than peers?
Summary
- Revenue fell short for Infosys in Q4, mirroring the weak performance of peers TCS and Wipro. But stable deal ramp-ups and volume growth suggest a steadier FY26.
After Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) and Wipro Ltd, Infosys Ltd, too, fell short of revenue expectations, with a 3.5% sequential decline in constant currency (CC) terms for the March quarter (Q4FY25).
