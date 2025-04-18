Can Infosys weather this storm better than peers?

In its earnings call, TCS management indicated that tariff policies and geopolitical tensions had adversely affected client decision-making towards the end of the quarter. Wipro said that client spends deteriorated towards the end of Q4FY25, and Q1FY26 could see further impact. Further, Wipro management added that the tariff-led macro uncertainty is weighing on the demand in verticals such as consumer and manufacturing, leading to a pause of some large transformation projects.