Can investing in holding company stocks fetch bumper returns?

Apart from impressive returns, what makes these stocks attractive is their valuation. Stocks of holding companies typically trade at a discount to the fair value of the assets they hold, which may include investment stakes in group/other companies, real estate assets, or brands, said the HDFC Securities report. "While Indian holdco stocks are majorly owned by promoters and typically trade at a discount of 30-90%, their global counterparts trade at a lower discount level of 10-25%," added the report dated 2 December.

