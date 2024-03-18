Can ITC’s boosters help it take off?

Then comes ITC’s paperboards, paper & packaging segment, which continues to see dismal numbers. The segment’s Ebit has dropped by as much as 41% in 9MFY24, weighed down by dull demand in domestic markets, low-priced Chinese supplies in the global market, and elevated input costs. But there could be light at the end of the tunnel. “We believe revenue and margin (of the paper business) should bottom out in a couple of quarters, and performance should improve in the second half of FY25," stated the Antique Stock Broking report dated 15 March.