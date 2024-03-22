Can Paytm’s relief rally continue?

While the ban on PPBL does not have a major impact on Paytm's financials, it constrains incremental business opportunities, with FASTag being the prime example. As a payments bank, there was additional money to be made from the float money or the bank balances held by customers over and above the full commission/interchange fee of 1%. After discontinuing the payments bank, Paytm can only earn a partial commission of less than 1% from FASTag as it will have to share the revenue as an agent of other banks.