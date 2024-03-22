Can Paytm’s relief rally continue?

Shares of One 97 Communications Ltd, the parent company of Paytm, recovered from a recent low of ₹334 after it received approval from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on 14 March to continue its UPI business as a third-party application provider. The stock has now surpassed ₹400.
Shares of One 97 Communications Ltd, the parent company of Paytm, recovered from a recent low of ₹334 after it received approval from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on 14 March to continue its UPI business as a third-party application provider. The stock has now surpassed ₹400.
This was more of a relief rally as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had said clearly that its ban applied only to Paytm Payments Bank (PPBL) and not the fintech business. PPBL is a separate entity in which Paytm holds a 49% stake and its promoter Vijay Shekhar Sharma holds 51% in his personal capacity.
This was more of a relief rally as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had said clearly that its ban applied only to Paytm Payments Bank (PPBL) and not the fintech business. PPBL is a separate entity in which Paytm holds a 49% stake and its promoter Vijay Shekhar Sharma holds 51% in his personal capacity.
It's understandable if investors are worried about the extent of the stock’s recovery, given the threat from Jio Payments Bank. The well-capitalised newcomer could further shrink the already wafer-thin margins of Paytm’s bread-and-butter business. Jio Payments is reportedly testing a soundbox product that can also act as a point-of-sale device. And a few days ago, Policy Bazaar’s parent firm PB Fintech set up a new wholly-owned subsidiary to get into the payment aggregation business.
Paytm has been gradually losing market share on UPI, according to data from the NPCI website. While PhonePe and Google Pay grew the value of their transactions over January even though February has fewer days, Paytm’s customer-initiated transaction value fell from ₹1.64 lakh crore (trillion) to ₹1.51 lakh crore. The UPI business is the mainstay of the company and accounts for 60% of total revenue. It has two key variables – gross merchandise value (GMV) and gross payment margin (GMP). The company’s earnings are sensitive to even minor changes in the GMP.
For instance, Paytm had a GMV of ₹5.1 lakh crore in the December quarter (Q3FY24) and a GMP of 33 basis points, including UPI incentives. If the GMP shrinks by even a couple of basis points, the reported adjusted Ebitda (before Esops) of ₹220 crore could drop drastically. While Paytm can hope to grow GMV in line with the fast-growing digital payments industry, it has very little control over GMP.
Paytm’s management is aware of the challenges in online payments and has been looking to add new revenue streams. But just when these efforts were beginning to show results, it faced a setback. The company’s financial-services business, dominated by loan distribution, doubled disbursements to ₹46,600 crore in the nine months to December (9MFY24). Over the same period, income from financial services grew nearly 60% to ₹1,700 crore year-on-year. This was a key factor making the path to profitability clearer and drawing investors’ attention.
But the business is likely to suffer as the Reserve Bank of India has increased the risk weights on unsecured loans, causing banks and NBFCs that Paytm had partnered with to slow down their lending. The marketing services (commerce and cloud) segment has been doing well, but accounted for less than 20% of total revenue in 9MFY24.
While the ban on PPBL does not have a major impact on Paytm's financials, it constrains incremental business opportunities, with FASTag being the prime example. As a payments bank, there was additional money to be made from the float money or the bank balances held by customers over and above the full commission/interchange fee of 1%. After discontinuing the payments bank, Paytm can only earn a partial commission of less than 1% from FASTag as it will have to share the revenue as an agent of other banks.
Paytm’s cash pile of more than $1 billion offers a big cushion, curtailing the stock’ downside. It could also be used for promotional cashback and other incentives to retain customers and keep competitors at bay. Against this backdrop, investors will be looking at whether the management can arrest the slide in UPI market share. The stock’s trajectory will depend on this to a large extent.