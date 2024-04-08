Can PVR Inox script a turnaround?
Summary
- Not only has the stock delivered negative returns over the past year, the lack of major Bollywood or Hollywood blockbusters in the three months ended March (Q4FY24) means investors are bracing for another dull quarter.
Multiplex chain operator PVR Inox Ltd seems to be playing the protagonist in a tragic movie of its own. Not only has its stock delivered negative returns over the past year despite a raging bull market, the lack of major Bollywood or Hollywood blockbusters during the three months ended March (Q4FY24) means the Street is bracing for yet another lacklustre quarter.