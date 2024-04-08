Can PVR Inox script a turnaround?

“After Q2FY24 turned out to be the best quarter in the Indian multiplex history, Q3FY24 saw a sharp QoQ dip (despite a strong December 2023) and we believe that the trend continued in Q4FY24 on a QoQ basis as content (both Bollywood and Hollywood) was not strong enough to pull the audiences in," analysts at domestic brokerage Nirmal Bang said in a note on 3 April. It expects PVR Inox to report weak numbers in Q4 with occupancy likely to be about 21-22%. In comparison, PVR Inox’s occupancy in Q2 and Q3 stood at 32.3% and 25.2%, respectively.