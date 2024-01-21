Can RIL’s capex story take some more twists and turns?
Summary
- The pace of capex moderation needs monitoring ahead. For one, RIL’s new energy business is likely to commence by the end of 2024 and it may entail additional investments
For Reliance Industries Ltd’s (RIL) investors, elevated capital expenditure (capex) level has been a sore point for a while now. The good news is that there are signs that this issue is receding, primarily led by the completion of pan-India 5G roll-out. In the December quarter (Q3FY24), consolidated capex was ₹30,102 crore, down by 22% sequentially. The sharp drop in capex suggests that peak capex is likely behind.