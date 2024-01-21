Can RIL’s capex story take some more twists and turns?

To be sure, the pace of capex moderation needs monitoring ahead. For one, RIL’s new energy business is likely to commence by the end of 2024 and it may entail additional investments. Here, any hiccups in execution may play spoilsport. “Whilst we think that RIL’s new energy plan is well thought through, we are reticent in ascribing any option value to this project as most of the announced projects would be used for captive energy consumption," said an Ambit Capital report on 20 January. Also, the company’s flip-flops on incorporating a new energy subsidiary, merging it into standalone operations and now letting it remain independent convey its trepidation on the returns it can generate from new energy, added Ambit. Coming to RIL’s Q3 results, the weakness in the oil-to-chemicals segment was partly offset by the other verticals leading to a nearly 1% sequential drop in consolidated Ebitda to ₹40,656 crore.