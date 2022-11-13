Why Mahindra & Mahindra is hitching a tractor ride

“The October wholesale volume for tractors and festive retails indicate initial signs of recovery in the tractor industry. We reckon M&M’s guidance to be a conservative one and see upside risk to tractor volume," said Kumar Rakesh, an automobile and technology analyst at BNP Paribas Securities India. In October, M&M’s tractor wholesale volume grew by nearly 11% y-o-y. M&M acknowledged that the growth could be between 5.2% and 6.5%. However, it still stuck to its earlier guidance of 5%.

