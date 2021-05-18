Canara Bank’s bad loan troubles continue in Q4, outlook remains uncertain

Public sector lender Canara Bank didn’t get much reprieve on asset quality in the March quarter, as metrics of stress stayed at elevated levels. This meant that the lender continued to set aside a large part of its operating profit as provisions, affecting profitability.

That explains why the bank’s shares ended 4.2% lower on Tuesday, despite the lender’s net profit of ₹1,010 crore beating the Street's estimates by a huge margin. The growth in net profit was largely due to a sharp rise in other income that bulged due to a surge in fee income.

Canara Bank’s fresh slippages trebled from a year ago period to a whopping ₹14,495 crore in the March quarter. This was partly due the judicial standstill on bad loan recognition that prevented banks from labeling defaulted loans as bad in the previous two quarters. Much of the defaults were bunched up and reported in the fourth quarter. The lender’s gross bad loans remained elevated at 8.93% of the loan book. The bank’s biggest pain point remained its corporate loans. More than 11% of its large corporate loans were bad and 13.78% of its loans to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) had slipped. What’s more is that loans with repayments overdue beyond 30 days were 2.17% of the loan book. It is clear that the lender’s asset quality troubles are far from over.

More than the weakness in March, the bank has several challenges ahead on asset quality. Firstly, the second wave has adversely impacted collections as well as loan growth. As such, Canara Bank’s loan growth was a modest 5.5% for the March quarter. Further, the bank’s largest exposure is to non-bank finance companies (NBFC). This segment too is facing increased stress, especially micro finance lenders. Another factor working against Canara Bank is its exposure to small businesses. The upshot is that headline bad loan ratios may continue to look ugly for the bank in the coming quarters.

The lender’s capital adequacy ratio has improved, a comfort for investors, as it raised roughly ₹5,000 crore in FY21. Shares of the lender have underperformed the Nifty PSU Bank index and peers such as Bank of Baroda and Punjab National Bank.

