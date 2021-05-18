Canara Bank’s bad loan troubles continue in Q4, outlook remains uncertain

Canara Bank’s fresh slippages trebled from a year ago period to a whopping ₹14,495 crore in the March quarter. This was partly due the judicial standstill on bad loan recognition that prevented banks from labeling defaulted loans as bad in the previous two quarters. Much of the defaults were bunched up and reported in the fourth quarter. The lender’s gross bad loans remained elevated at 8.93% of the loan book. The bank’s biggest pain point remained its corporate loans. More than 11% of its large corporate loans were bad and 13.78% of its loans to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) had slipped. What’s more is that loans with repayments overdue beyond 30 days were 2.17% of the loan book. It is clear that the lender’s asset quality troubles are far from over.